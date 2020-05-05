Chabad: Lag B'Omer parade in your living room this year

The Chabad outreach movement will celebrate Lag B'Omer this year in living rooms as opposed to streets throughout Israel. Normally, hundreds of thousands of children throng the streets to the accompaniment of music that celebrates love between Jews but this year's celebration will be virtual.

Lag B'Omer marks the third day of the forty-nine day Omer counting period between the exodus from Egypt on Passover and the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai on Pentecost (Shavuot). During the Second Temple period in ancient Israel, it happened one year that deadly disputes broke out among the students of Rabbi Akiva and 24,000 students were killed. However, on the thirty-third day of the Omer, the fighting stopped.

Lag B'Omer is marked by parades where love between Jews is celebrated.