15:48 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Bereaved families: 'Terrorist released today will murder tomorrow' Read more Bereaved families set up protest tent in front of Prime Minister's Office demanding no prisoner deal with Hamas: 'Stop this madness.' ► ◄ Last Briefs