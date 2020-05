15:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 DM Bennett: 'Keep a distance of 3 meters' when meeting grandparents Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has warned that when greeting grandparents with the easing of lockdown restrictions, 'a distance of three meters' should be maintained. No hugs, kisses, or other contact should be made with them. ► ◄ Last Briefs