Bnei Akiva youth to visit Red Army veterans who fought the Nazis

Members of the Bnei Akiva youth movement will visit some of the 25,000 veterans who fought in the Red Army against the Nazis during World War II and have immigrated to Israel in the years since. Altogether, it is estimated that up to 500,000 Jews served in the Soviet Red Army between 1941-1945.

The visits will take place in conjunction with the May 9 anniversary of the allies' victory over Germany in World War II. The visits this year are especially significant since they come after the aging veterans have been in lockdown for many weeks. The Bnei Akiva youths will bring flowers and gifts of appreciation to the veterans.