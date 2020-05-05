Bereaved families: 'A terrorist released today will murder tomorrow'

Families of soldiers killed in action or murdered by terrorists have set up a protest tent outside the prime minister's home in Jerusalem. The families are concerned that terrorists released today will murder again tomorrow.

The protest comes amidst talk that Prime Minister Netanyahu is negotiating with Hamas for the release of the bodies of two Israelis killed during operation Protective Edge and two Israelis who mistakenly crossed over into Gaza and are being held there.

The last time a "wholesale release" of terrorists from Israeli jails occurred, three Israeli teenagers were captured and murdered by released terrorists who had been among a thousand terrorists who had been released in exchange for soldier Gilad Shalit who was being held hostage by Hamas.