13:46
Reported
News BriefsIyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20
First time in 30 years: Over 120% rainfall 2 years in a row
According to data from the hydrological service of the Water Authority, rainfall during April was higher than average, which also improved the annual rainfall relative to the average - 124%.
The annual balance of rainfall on average last year was 133%.
Such a sequence of two consecutive years in which annual precipitation volumes exceed 120% is considered rare and occurred the last time 30 years ago.
