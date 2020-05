13:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 You can live forever Read more The Talmud tells us that the fulfilment of a mitzvah must never threaten human life. Thus, theTorah forbids gatherings during the lockdown. ► ◄ Last Briefs