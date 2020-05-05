|
Deputy Health Min. Director estimates increase in infections
Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Itamar Grotto, addressed the consequences of the easing of corona restrictions.
"I estimate there will be an increase in the number of patients following the removal of the restrictions, but I hope it will not be large. If we see a dramatic increase - we will discuss the matter and perhaps re-tighten the closure," Grotto said in an interview with Kan.
