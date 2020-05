12:34 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 3 charged in Michigan killing of security guard over corona mask A woman, her adult son and husband have been charged in the fatal shooting of a security guard who refused to let her daughter enter a Family Dollar in Michigan because she wasn’t wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus, AP reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs