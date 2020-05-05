Energy ministry: Demand for fuel increasing

The Fuel and Gas Administration at the Ministry of Energy released its estimate of fuel consumption data in Israel for the first days of May.

The figures show that returning the economy to normal returns a significant portion of the demand for diesel and gasoline, compared with April, when fuel consumption fell compared with the same period last year.

The early days of May also indicate an increase in gasoline demand. While gasoline consumption in the Israeli economy dropped by 54% in April compared to the same period last year, after a few days in May, gasoline consumption dropped only 21% compared to those days in 2019.