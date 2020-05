11:40 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 11, 16 year old hospitalized in serious condition recover from corona Rambam Hospital reports that the 11-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy who were hospitalized in serious condition due to the coronavirus have recovered.



The two were transferred for treatment in the pediatric ward in the hospital.