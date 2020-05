10:36 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Bnei Brak: Enforcement against traffic offenses reintroduced The city of Bnei Brak announced that it will again start enforcing traffic restrictions across the city. ► ◄ Last Briefs