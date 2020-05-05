From today: 300 people allowed at Western Wall

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced that following the government's decision last night to abolish the restriction of prayer within 500 meters of the residence, prayer area will be divided into as many prayer complexes as possible and in accordance with the guidelines.

The Western Wall plaza will accommodate 300 worshipers at one time and subject to wearing a mask.

If the assigned prayer complexes are all full, worshipers will be asked to wait outside the entrance to the wall at the required distances until space is available.