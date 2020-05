09:54 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Report: Health Ministry preparing to open allow opening of synagogues The Ministry of Health is preparing to open synagogues, probably in the coming days, with the necessary restrictions to prevent reinfection, Israel Hayom reported.



Health ministry officials noted that "we are investigating the possibility of permitting synagogue prayers in a gradual fashion within a few days."