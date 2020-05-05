|
08:43
Reported
News BriefsIyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20
Blue and White to give up on modified Norwegian Law
Political officials say the Blue and White party has given up on the modified Norwegian Law, for fear of its being repealed by the High Court.
The law sought to establish the possibility of a faction that was part of a larger list in the elections to appoint, after the resignation of a minister, the next candidate in line on its list rather than on the list of the party in the framework of which it ran.
