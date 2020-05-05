|
Dr. Boaz Lev: Time will tell if antibody development is a breakthrough
The head of the epidemic treatment team at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Boaz Lev, referred to the development of the antibody to Corona at the Biological Institute in Ness Ziona.
"We are accompanying the development and see that the institute is working intensively. The development is undergoing an experimental process that takes time, it will not be here within a month. The future will tell if this is a breakthrough," Levi said.
