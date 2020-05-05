|
Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20
Recommendation to schools: Don't use cleaning materials near children
The epidemic treatment team, which advises the Ministry of Health, recommends not using disinfectants in the presence of children as part of their return to school, Kan Bet reported.
Following a discussion on the matter, the team called for the recommendations to be corrected so that children do not wear gloves, adding that it is preferable to reduce the use of substances such as alcohol and to favor frequent hand-washing.
