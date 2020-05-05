Syrian official: Aleppo attack carried out by planed from Iraq border

A security source in Syria told the Sputnik News Agency in the Arab language that last night's attack on Aleppo attributed to Israel was carried out by airplanes using the airspace of Al-Tanf base used by US forces.

"The planes came from the Iraq-Syria border. The attack hit two sites, and was carried out from the airspace under American control east of the Euphrates River," said the source, adding that tests were being conducted to assess the damage and that no fatalities were known.