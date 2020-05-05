7 J'lem residents arrested on suspicion of attacking soldier

Police have arrested seven Jerusalem residents, aged 20-30, on suspicion of being involved in incidents of the past month including disturbances of order, assaulting a soldier and a municipal employee, burning the state flag and causing damage in the Shmuel Hanavi neighborhood of the city.

Another suspect was arrested while trying to disturb police during the operation. A traffic lane in the Beit Yisrael neighborhood was blocked following the spilling of oil on the road with the aim of interrupting police operations.