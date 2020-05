07:30 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Dutch king says Jews felt ‘abandoned’ by his great-grandmother Read more The King of the Netherlands acknowledges that Dutch Jews felt 'abandoned' by his great-grandmother, Queen Wilhelmnia, during the Holocaust. ► ◄ Last Briefs