News BriefsIyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20
Bedouin woman exposes dozens of wedding attendees to coronavirus
The Bedouin town of Hura in the Negev has experienced a major outbreak of the coronavirus, with 142 cases recorded so far, and of which about 20 were diagnosed on Monday, Channel 12 News reported.
An epidemiological investigation led to a wedding that took place in the town about 10 days ago and which was attended by about 200 people. A coronavirus carrier who attended the wedding exposed many others to the virus.
