04:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 'The people elected me, the court should not interfere' Read more Netanyahu: The Likud got more votes than any party in the history of the country. A huge majority wants the government we are establishing. ► ◄ Last Briefs