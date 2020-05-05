|
Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20
Germany to reopen large shops, restart soccer games
Germany’s state premiers will agree on measures to further ease coronavirus restrictions in a teleconference with Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled for Wednesday, two people familiar with the preparations told Reuters on Monday.
The state premiers are expected to give the green light for large shops to reopen, probably from May 11, the sources said. German states are also set to allow the Bundesliga soccer league to resume matches, probably from May 15, under strict conditions without fans in stadiums.
