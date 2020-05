00:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 NYC Mayor won't delete controversial tweet New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday held a conference call with Orthodox Jewish media outlets. During the conversation, reported the Jewish Insider, de Blasio said that he is not planning to delete the controversial tweet related to the Jewish community which he posted last week, arguing that doing so would turn the saga into “a new story”. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs