23:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Syrian TV: Air defense systems activated in Aleppo Syrian media reported on Monday evening that the Israel Air Force attacked a target in the Aleppo region. According to the reports, the country's air defense system fired at the planes.