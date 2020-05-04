PA: Tomb of Patriarchs restoration won't go over without fight

Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs spoke today with the Coordinator of Government Operations in the Territories Maj. Abu Rukon and warned against the renovation of the Tomb of Patriarchs in Hebron.

The virtual conversation was attended by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. During the meeting, the official voiced opposition to the confiscation of the area and the project.

The Fatah Central Council is expected to convene tomorrow to discuss a response. The PA official said the issue would not go over quietly in light of the fact that in the PA's opinion, the Tomb is close in importance to the Al Aqsa mosque.