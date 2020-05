22:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 J'lem Municipality marking spots for Mahane Yehuda clientele Ahead of the reopening of the Mahane Yehuda market in the capital, Jerusalem Municipality inspectors marked spots where customers will be asked to wait in line prior to making orders. ► ◄ Last Briefs