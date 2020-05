22:26 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 'Nursing home wrongfully buried my cousin in Catholic cemetery' Elayne Boosler says Brooklyn nursing home did not notify relatives of her cousin’s death and did not bury her in her Jewish family plot. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs