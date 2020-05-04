PM: I received majority of votes, Court should not interfere

Prime Minister Netanyahu said he hopes that the Supreme Court would not interfere with the Likud-Blue and White unity government agreement.

"I was elected with the most votes. The Likud headed by me received more votes than any party in the history of the State. There is a huge majority amongst the Israeli public and in the Knesset who want the government that we are going to establish. It is not justifiable for something else to interfere with this basic [tenet] of democracy. The judges should not interfere with the will of the People," Netanyahu said a televised press conference.