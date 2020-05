22:06 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 US salutes Jewish People who 'Demonstrate an unbreakable spirit' Read more Secretary of State opens annual month honoring US Jews: 'Jews contributed in countless ways to culture and character of our country.' ► ◄ Last Briefs