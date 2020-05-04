21:39 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 US Secretary of State praises American Jewry US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a special announcement Monday to open Jewish Heritage Month. "In the centuries since our founding, many American Jews have enriched America's culture and special character. On the occasion of the commencement of Jewish Heritage Month, I wish to express our commitment to the Jewish communities amongst us, and our uncompromising efforts to rid the world of anti-Semitism," Pompeo wrote. ► ◄ Last Briefs