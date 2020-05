21:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Samaria leader: 'Delinquent response indicates depth of failure' Read more PA police officer orders Israelis to hand weapons to PA policemen. Samaria Council head: 'I won't let it pass.' ► ◄ Last Briefs