21:02 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 38 new coronavirus cases in Israel The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose to 235 today. The number of infections is at 16,246. 70 individuals are on respirator, while 10,064 have recovered from the virus