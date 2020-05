20:58 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Gov't approves reopening of preschools starting Sunday Kan News reported that the cabinet approved the reopening of preschools for children 0-6 years of age starting this coming Sunday. ► ◄ Last Briefs