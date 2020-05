20:54 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Jerusalem mayor to distribute food packages in Shuafat 'refugee camp' Galei Tzahal reported that Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon will distribute food packages in the mostly-Arab Shuafat neighborhood of Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs