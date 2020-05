20:24 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Israeli start-up cleans air of coronavirus Read more The Israeli startup, AuraAir has successfully shown that it’s new filtration device can kill up to 99% of flu viruses in the air. ► ◄ Last Briefs