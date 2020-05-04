Liberman: I demanded core studies for haredim, Likud rejected outright

Avigdor Liberman responded to the State Comptroller's report, which found, among other things, that 95% of haredi math teachers did not receive a math education.

"One of Yisrael Beytenu's five requirements for joining the coalition was the introduction of core studies to the haredi sector. Anyone wondering why we insisted on it can read the state comptroller's report published today. The Likud rejected it outright," Lieberman said.