Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Justice Mazuz rejects Justice Minister demand to disqualify self Read more Justice Mazuz rejects Justice Minister request to disqualify himself from discussing Dan Eldad's term; 'Request lacks grounds and is denied'