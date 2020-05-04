19:19 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Deri opposed to Lag B'omer lockdown Interior Minister Aryeh Deri voiced his opposition for imposing a nation-wide lockdown for the evening of Lag B'Omer. "The data published by the Ministry of Health is certainly good. We are justifiably trying to make things easier for the public, the economy and individual salespeople. Therefore, it does not seem right [or] logical to reimplement the lockdown on Sunday after most of the economy is back to full speed," said Deri. ► ◄ Last Briefs