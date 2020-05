19:05 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Intel purchases Moovit for $1 billion Intel announced today the purchase of Israeli public transportation app Moovit for $1 billion. According to Calcalist, the Ness Ziona-based company has raised $134 million to date. ► ◄ Last Briefs