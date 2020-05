18:53 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Gov't to deliberate on lockdown for Lag B'Omer The government is expected to deliberate tomorrow on imposing a nation-wide lockdown for the Lag B'Omer holiday. ► ◄ Last Briefs