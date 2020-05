18:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Watch: Police come under shooting, firebomb barrage Read more Undercover Border Police operating in Shuafat refugee camp come under attack; 5 arrested on suspicion of shooting, firebombing, assault. ► ◄ Last Briefs