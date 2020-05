18:27 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 More Israelis returning to work than going on leave 10,193 Israelis were reported to have return to work and cancelled their unpaid sick leave over the past 24 hours, with just 2,523 registering for social security benefits. ► ◄ Last Briefs