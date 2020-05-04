|
18:23
Reported
News Briefs
Will private kindergartens return next week?
Keren Ohana-Ayus, head of the private kindergarten association, criticized the Ministry of Health's conduct and addressed difficulties in maintaining children's health in the present situation.
Ohana mentioned the amount of private preschools that have already been forced to close their doors as a result of the economic collapse, and relativey low amount of parents who intend to return their children to kindergarten when this becomes possible.
