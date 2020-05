17:53 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Mahmoud Abbas threatens to quit Oslo PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas threatened to cancel the US-Israel-PLO Oslo Agreement should Israel impose its sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. ► ◄ Last Briefs