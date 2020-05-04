17:35
  Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20

Nasrallah says Germany 'surrendered' to US demands

Leader of the Hezbollah terrorirst group Hassan Nasrallah responded to Germany's decision to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. He said that "the decision was expected" and that "this [was] Germany's submission to US demands."

"The decision is part of the Israeli-American war in the region, and those opposing American hegemony and Israeli occupation are the [Arab] resistance movements," said Nasrallah.

