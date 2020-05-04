Trump says he'd get 'walked off stage' if he were nice to media

Fox News reported that President Trump defended his attacks on the media in a broadcast of Fox Virtual Town Hall.

Trump said, "I am greeted with a hostile press the likes of which no president has ever seen...The closest will be that gentleman up there," he continued, gesturing toward the statue of Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial. They say nobody got treated worse than Lincoln...I believe I am treated worse. You see those press conferences. They come at me with questions that are disgraceful... their manner of presentation and their words. I feel if I was kind to them, I would be walked off the stage."

"I look at them and say, what is your problem? I think we have done more than any other president in the history of our country."

"We rebuilt our military. We had the biggest tax cut in history... yet we have a very hostile press...Nobody has seen anything like this," said the President.