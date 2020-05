17:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 ISA's authority to identify and update civilians on virus extended Kan News reported that the cabinet has approved the extension of the Shabbak's authority to carry out the detection and updating of civilians regarding contact with coronavirus carriers. ► ◄ Last Briefs