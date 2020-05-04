|
17:09
Reported
News BriefsIyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20
Report: Secretive Pentagon firm to run anti-Trump campaign
Fox News said that anti-Trump left-wing political action committee advised by retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal is planning to deploy information warfare funded by DARPA, first employed to fight ISIS propaganda to unseat the President.
The Washington Post first reported that the project, dubbed 'Defeat Disinfo,' will use high tech tools to boost infuencial political players in the country, sometimes paying them to take sides against the president.
