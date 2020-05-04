Mayor of Jlem: Mahane Yehuda market to be reopened, guidelines kept

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon welcomed the government's intentions to approve the reopening of the Mahane Yehuda open-air market this Thursday.

"I welcome the decision of the ministers and support the reopening of the markets according to the outline I proposed a few weeks ago. The Jerusalem City Enforcement and Policing Division is ready for the mission and as of Thursday morning, will deploy in the market and ensure compliance with guidelines. I would like to thank chairman of Mahane Yehuda Market, Tali Friedman, for her strenuous work," said Leon.